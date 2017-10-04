Petrobras approved by Brazil regulator to source Libra rig hull from abroad

Brazil's oil regulator approves a request by the Petrobras-led (NYSE:PBR) consortium exploring the Libra pre-salt area to waive strict local content rules and purchase from abroad the platform hull and some other parts that will comprise the pilot unit.

The consortium sought the waiver, saying local producers were unable to take the order, in some cases due to insufficient shipyard space or because they already had enough orders under execution.

PBR has a 40% stake in the Libra area, with the consortium also including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT) each with 20%, and China's CNPC (NYSE:PTR) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) with 10% each.