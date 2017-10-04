Organovo to cut 13% of workforce, announces preliminary revenues

Organovo (ONVO -7.7% ) is up 1.5% after hours following the release of preliminary Q2 revenues and word that the company will cut 13% of its workforce in a restructuring.

That amounts to about 15 positions, with actions expected to be completed by year-end. Organovo says it will "consolidate overlapping positions and streamline the Company’s management structure."

The company will take a charge of about $0.9M in Q3 tied to severance and benefits costs; it believes the job cuts will cut operating costs by $1.3M in fiscal 2018 (improving an expected negative EBITDA) and $2.7M in fiscal 2019.

It says preliminary Q2 revenue will be $1.3M-$1.4M (made up largely of product and service revenue), below consensus for $1.46M. At the midpoint, that's a 2% Y/Y decline, but up 36% sequentially.