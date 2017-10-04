Minnesota opts for FirstNet, bringing count of participants to 25

Minnesota has decided to take part in FirstNet, the broadband network for first responders run by AT&T (NYSE:T).

That makes it the 25th state or territory to opt into the system.

FirstNet says it will address unique state needs, including extending coverage in rural areas and along the Canadian border.

Pre-emption for primary users over the LTE network will happen by year-end, AT&T says.

Last week, FirstNet gave official notice to governors about state plans, which means governors have until Dec. 28 to either accept the FirstNet plan or start the process for a state-run Radio Access Network that interoperates with FirstNet.