Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream, Targa Resources to jointly develop pipeline

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) agree to jointly develop the proposed Gulf Coast Express Pipeline project, which would provide an outlet for increased natural gas production from the Permian Basin to Texas Gulf Coast markets.

KMI would build, operate and own a 50% interest in the GCX Project, while DCP Midstream and TRGP each would hold 25% stakes in the project, which is expected to have capacity of ~1.92B cf/day.

The participation of the three companies remains subject to negotiation, but TRGP and DCP would commit significant volumes to the proposed project, including certain volumes provided by major Permian Basin producer Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), a joint owner in TRGP’s WestTX Permian Basin system.

GCX's expected in-service date is H2 2019, pending the timely completion of definitive agreements with shippers and a final investment decision by KMI, DCP and TRGP.