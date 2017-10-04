Trump administration to seek delay of methane controls on oil, gas

The Interior Department reportedly will propose delaying parts of an Obama administration rule to limit methane emissions from oil and gas production on federal lands, even after the U.S. Senate rejected a resolution to revoke the rule earlier this year.

The rule, finalized by the Bureau of Land Management two months before former Pres. Obama left office, requires oil and gas operators on public lands to prevent leaking, venting and flaring of methane.

Drillers on federal lands produced 9% of the natural gas and 5% of the oil in the U.S. last fiscal year.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, ERX, XOP, OIH, GASL, FCG, ERY, DIG, BGR, XES, FENY, DUG, IYE, GUSH, IEO, DRIP, FIF, IEZ, GASX, PXE, NDP, RYE, PXJ, FXN, CRAK