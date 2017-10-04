Metropolitan Bank Holding files for IPO

Metropolitan Bank Holding has filed for its initial public offering, with a placeholder amount of $100M.

The company's applying to list on the NYSE under the symbol MCB.

It says it intends to use proceeds to grow its loan portfolio, including making larger loans with increased lending limits, and to finance possible strategic acquisitions along with general purposes.

Net income for the six months ended June 30 was $5.2M; interest and dividend income was $26.5M.

The filing comes via J.P. Morgan; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods; and Piper Jaffray.