Land drillers look vulnerable with high valuations, BMO analysts say

|By:, SA News Editor

U.S. land drillers are the high end of their trading range and look vulnerable, according to the analysts at BMO Capital, who "recommend selling rallies” as they see just 10% upside to rig counts at current oil prices.

The firm thinks Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is clearly the most expensive U.S. driller, while Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is the most profitable of the group but still does not merit a Buy rating.

BMO believes HP is discounting a U.S. land rig count of at least 1,300 vs. 916 currently, based on a normalized multiple of 6.5x compared with a 5.7x historical average, and estimates HP's rig count needs to increase 15% to ~222 just to cover the dividend and maintenance capex.

PTEN is BMO's favorite U.S. land driller, but the firm estimates the shares currently discount a rig count of 1,000-1,100 based a 6x multiple, above the historical average of 4.8x due to PTEN’s improved fleet quality.