Office Depot CEO Smith defends $1B deal to jump into tech support

""This is reinventing retail, not abandoning retail," Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) CEO Gerry Smith says in defense of today's $1B purchase of CompuCom System that helped send shares tumbling 17.6% in today's trade.

Having 1,400 locations across the country is ripe for selling tech services," Smith tells WSJ in explaining ODP's plan to reposition itself as a tech support provider that is less dependent on selling traditional office supplies. "We’re going to lead with the services based approach when you walk into the store."

Smith says CompuCom has 6K technicians that are salaried, trained and not outsourced, and is no. 2 in market share in the areas where it competes; the CEO says as ODP "build(s) up this national footprint, we think there’s opportunity to consolidate the marketplace," which is highly fragmented.

Besides, Smith thinks today's share price swoon is in large part due to ODP's hurricane induced earnings and sales warning, noting that the company's biggest market is Florida - "People don't buy anything when they're worried about flooding."