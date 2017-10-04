Monsanto expects sales surge in controversial GMO soybeans despite concerns

Monsanto (MON +0.1% ) says it still expects strong sales of a controversial line of genetically modified soybeans, despite complaints that the dicamba herbicide used along with the seeds has damaged some U.S. crops.

MON maintains that its Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans will cover more than 20M acres in the U.S. in 2017 and at least 40M next year, virtually unchanged from an August projection despite concerns about the herbicide.

Some analysts had speculated MON would be hurt as problems experienced by some growers this year as they apply dicamba, a weedkiller that Xtend seeds have been genetically modified to withstand.

“That would be a very big deal,” if MON is able to execute its plan to expand its soybean footprint, Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold says. “The product carries premium pricing” which would boost the bottom line “if they penetrate that many acres.”