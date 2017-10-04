Stifel turns up nose at solid waste names; WM, RSG, CWST downgraded

Stifel analysts today issued a raft of downgrades in the solid waste sector, believing investor need to pause on the group given the risk of recycling headwinds ahead in Q4 and next year.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW), Casella Waste (NASDAQ:CWST) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) all fell between 3.7% and 7.8% today after Stifel downgraded the names to Hold following three years rated Buy.

The group has doubled during the period and now could be considered priced to perfection, leaving no room for unfavorable news, but OCC recycled paper prices have plunged ~$80 from the peak in August; Stifel says this is a relevant topline headwind with a more modest but real profit hit in Q4 2017 and FY 2018.

The firm also notes Q3 hurricane expenses that could weigh on the group - pennies not nickels, but negative nonetheless and with real headline risk.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is Stifel's top pick among solid waste names, with a Buy rating and $80 price target, as the company boasts a unique market selection and is maximizing contract structure and asset positioning to drive best-in-class free cash flow growth and conversion.