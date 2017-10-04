IEA: Solar growing at record pace, faster than all other forms of power

Solar power grew faster than any other source of fuel for the first time in 2016, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency, showing how the falling cost of green technology is reshaping the global energy system.

Global solar capacity rose by 50% last year, and nearly two-thirds of net power capacity added was renewable, with 126 GW of solar and wind easily exceeding the 86 GW from coal and gas, and renewables are forecast to grow by another 43% over the next five years - the new growth forecasts are 12% higher than last year’s, the latest in a succession of upgrades.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol says renewables are rapidly eroding the dominance of coal-fired power, and contract prices for solar and wind power are “increasingly comparable or lower” than generation costs for newly built gas and coal-fired plants in markets including India, Mexico, Chile and the United Arab Emirates.

While China easily accounted for most of the renewables growth at 41%, the U.S. was second and surpassed the European Union as it added 24 GW of renewable power in 2016, up 44% Y/Y, the IEA says.

