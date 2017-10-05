U.S., South Korea revisiting trade deal slammed by Trump

U.S. and South Korean officials have agreed to revisit the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, which President Trump has slammed and suggested he'd try to exit.

A productive meeting between U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong will likely be reassuring to business backers of the deal, since an earlier meeting went poorly, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Trump has been critical of America's trade deficit with South Korea, largely driven by exports of cars and mobile phones.

But that deficit has fallen year-over-year ($13.1B in the first seven months of this year vs. a year-ago $18.8B).

Congressional defenders of the pact include those lawmakers involved in foreign policy or military issues on the Korean peninsula as well as those in agricultural states, the WSJ notes.

Related Korean companies: OTCPK:HYMLF, OTC:HXSCF, OTC:LGEAF, OTC:DOHFF, OTC:SOLCY, OTCPK:KTCIF, OTC:SSNLF, OTC:HAOOF

ETFs: EWY, KF, KEF, KORU, DBKO, FKO, HEWY, KOR