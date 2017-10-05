Fed watch: Warsch speculation, speech calendar

Speculation is ramping up over the potential impact of former Fed governor Kevin Warsh being appointed as the next chairman of the central bank.

Warsh favors reduced regulation on banks and could de-emphasize the Fed's reliance on utilizing an inflation target as a guide for interest rate hikes. While his rhetoric leans to the hawkish side, some analysts point out that his voting record is mixed.

On the Fed calendar today, San Francisco Fed president John Williams is scheduled to speak at a community banking conference, while Philadelphia Fed president John Harker and Kansas City Fed president Esther George are both on tap to talk at a workforce conference.