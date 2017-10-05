Strong opening weekend expected for Blade Runner 2049

There are high expectations for Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX) feature Blade Runner 2049 after a blistering pace of advance ticket sales and some rave reviews from key publications.

"Blade Runner 2049 ranks as one of the great science-fiction films of all-time," gushed Variety's Peter Debruge (full review).

The long-awaited sci-fi film has an outside chance of breaking the all-time October opening record of $55.7M recorded by Gravity in 2013, despite the 183-minute run time limiting the numbers of showings per day.

Even if it falls short of the record, the film is expected to provide a Q4 box office bounce for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC), Carmike Cinemas (NASDAQ:CKEC), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC).