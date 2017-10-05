White House to talk space priorities

The White House Space Council meets for the first time today to set out an agenda of national space priorities and launch schedules. Key executives expected to attend the public session of the gathering include Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LTM) CEO Marillyn Hewson. Part of the focus will be on NASA's timetable for reaching Mars after Elon Musk announced accelerated plans for SpaceX (Private:SPACE) to reach the red planet. President Trump has called space the next great American frontier.