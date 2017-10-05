Global markets: Europe and Asia quiet, U.S. looks to extend on records

European bourses are fighting to avoid posting back-to-back losses for the first time in a month, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index up 0.33% . Germany's DAX has edged lower after a record close, while Spain's IBEX 35 is rebounding from a large drop on Wednesday with a 0.50% gain .

It was a quiet day for Asian stocks, with markets in Hong Kong, China and South Korea all closed for national holidays.

U.S. stock futures are level after yesterday's records for the Dow, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq. If the S&P 500 Index closes higher today it will mark the first stretch of six consecutive new all-time highs since 1997.