Aerie buys drug delivery technology from Envisia Therapeutics

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) acquires Envisia Therapeutics' PRINT technology for ophthalmology use for $25M in cash and stock plus milestones. The transaction also includes the rights to Envisia's preclinical-stage dexamethasone product candidate, ENV1105, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema which also utilizes PRINT.

PRINT is a proprietary system used to create precisely engineered sustained-release products based on fully scalable manufacturing processes.

Aerie intends to use it to accelerate the advancement of its pipeline to treat conditions in the back of the eye, including wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy. The initial focus will be the manufacture of injectable implants containing preclinical-stage AR-13154.