Sempra simplifies Oncor deal structure, hoping to win over regulators

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) revises the financing terms for its $9.45B proposal to buy Texas utility Oncor in a bid to win approval from the state's Public Utility Commission.

Instead of bringing in outside investors as originally planned, SRE says it will use its own equity and debt to pay for Energy Future, which owns 80% of Oncor, and the ~$3B worth of debt that was going to be left on Energy Future and paid off over time instead will be eliminated.

SRE plans to fund its purchase with 65% equity and 35% debt, and the new terms will improve its long-term credit profile and result in a four-year average annual EPS increase of $0.10-$0.20, says CFOfficer Jeffrey Martin.

SRE says it will file its application today with the PUC, which has rejected earlier takeover bids from NextEra Energy and a group led by Hunt Consolidated.