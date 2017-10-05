London mayor praises Uber CEO's apology

London Mayor Sadiq Khan approves of the “humility” shown by Uber’s (Private:UBER) new CEO, who met with Transport for London regulators Tuesday about the license loss.

Khan, chairman of TfL, notes that Khosrowshahi’s apology “bodes well in relation to the humility which hasn’t been shown by Uber London or Uber UK” and says he favors resolving differences “around a table rather than through litigation.”

Uber has 40K drivers and 3.5M customers in London. In 2016, revenue in the country rose 59% to $49M with pre-tax profits up 65% to about $4M.

Drivers can still operate until the appeal process completes, which can take a while.

Uber has until October 13 to submit the appeal.

