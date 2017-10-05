FDA OKs 80 mg capsule for Neurocrine's Ingrezza, wholesale cost will be $207.50; shares ahead 7% premarket

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is up 7% premarket, albeit on only 315 shares, on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has approved an 80 mg capsule strength for tardive dyskinesia med INGREZZA (valbenazine). The product was first approved in April in a 40 mg strength.

The recommended dosing regimen is 40 mg once daily for one week, then increase to 80 mg once daily.

The new 80 mg capsule will be available to patients within two weeks through a select pharmacy network. The wholesale acquisition cost for a 30-count bottle will be $6,225.