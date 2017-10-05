Marcato Capital has a plan for Deckers Outdoor

Marcato Capital Management thinks shares of Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) could more than double by 2020 if the company ramps up buybacks and sells off some non-core assets.

The activist investors holds a 6% stake in Deckers and is pushing for board representation.

Marcato is expected to issue more details on its plans for Deckers during a presentation at the Sohn San Francisco conference.

Source: Reuters Morning News Call

Shares of Deckers are up 25% YTD vs. the -6% return on the S&P Retail ETF.