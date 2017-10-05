Reuters: Airbus defense unit freezes capex, may miss cash targets

Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) defense and space division has frozen capital spending and plans to take “drastic measures” to save cash, as it could miss 2017 cash targets by hundreds of millions of euros, Reuters reports, citing an internal company memo.

Airbus Defense & Space, which has warned of continued cash pressures from the troubled A400M military aircraft program, plans to set up a “Cash Crisis” team to improve the situation by year-end, according to the report.

Until plans become clear, all capex is frozen with immediate effect across all the division’s activities and across all its subsidiaries, the memo says.

The company has said it expects 2017 group-wide free cash flow to be similar to 2016, and it should be noted that because of the bumpy patterns of cash flows in aerospace, it often faces a dash to meet targets in Q4.