NuStar reopening key Caribbean oil terminal after month-long closure

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) says it has begun reopening its 13M-barrel Statia oil terminal on the Caribbean island of St. Eustatius, a month after it was closed ahead of Hurricane Irma.

NS, which last month said some oil tanks and equipment at Statia sustained damage from the hurricane, says the terminal should be working fully by mid-October.

Statia is crucial for Latin American crude storage and blending, and stores West African crude and loads large tankers to be shipped to U.S. refineries; the shutdown of Statia and a neighboring oil terminal in Puerto Rico operated by Buckeye Partners ahead of Hurricane Maria caused oil shipping and storage problems for the area.