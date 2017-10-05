Destination Maternity on the offensive

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) sends a letter to shareholders ahead of its board meeting scheduled for October 19.

The missive highlights the positive results from management's strategic initiatives and takes some shots at Orchestra-Premanan's plan to realign the board.

"What's particularly troubling about this proposal to remove Destination's directors is that Orchestra has not recommended any alternative candidates to serve in the existing directors' place and, in fact, has interests that are not aligned with those of the other Destination stockholders."

DEST +5.75% premarket to $1.84.

Source: Press Release