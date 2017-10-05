Constellation Brands positive on earnings beat

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) reports organic net sales rose 8% to $2.07B in Q2.

Beer segment sales increased 12.8% to $1.38B.

Wine and spirits sales fell 11.7% to $705.6M.

Adjusted gross margin rate expanded 290 bps to 50.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate advanced 340 bps to 34.1%.

Shipment volume: Beer: 80.3M (+11.7%); Wine and spirits: 14.7M (-19.2%).

FY2018 Guidance: Beer segment sales: +9% to +11%; Wine & Spirits segment sales: -4% to -6%; Beer operating income: +17% to +19%; Wine & Spirits operating income: flat; Interest expense: $330M to $340M; Tax rate: ~21%; Weighted average diluted shares outstanding: ~201M; Diluted EPS: $7.90 to $8.05; Adjusted diluted EPS: $8.25 to $8.40; Free cash flow: $725M to $825M; Operating cash flow: $1.9B to $2.1B; Capex: ~$1.175B to $1.275B.