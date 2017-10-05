The Medicines Co's Vabomere beats best available therapy in late-stage study in carbapenem-resistant infections; shares ahead 6% premarket

New data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, TANGO II, assessing The Medicines Company's (NASDAQ:MDCO) VABOMERE (meropenem and vaborbactam) in patients with carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections showed a significant treatment benefit over "best available therapy" (BAT). The results will be presented at IDWeek in San Diego.

VABOMERE showed a higher cure rate compared to BAT at the end of therapy (64.3% vs. 33.3%; p=0.04) and test-of-cure (57.1% vs. 26.7%; p=0.04). In immunocompromised patients, its superiority in clinical cure was more pronounced (60.0% vs. 12.5%; p<0.01).

VABOMERE showed less nephrotoxicity and fewer treatment-related adverse events than BAT.

In July, the study was stopped early due to VABOMERE's significant treatment benefit. The FDA approved it in August under Priority Review status.

