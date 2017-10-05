Apple inches closer to India retail store, iPhone unit

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is nearing its goals of opening retail stores and manufacturing units in India.

India gave Chinese smartphone maker Oppo permission to open its own single-brand stores, which makes the path smoother for Apple. Brands typically need to manufacture 30% of products sold in the stores within the country.

A top Indian bureaucrat says the government is considering the tax and policy changes Apple sought in exchange for setting up an iPhone assembly unit.

Apple has a relatively weak market position in India due to consumers favoring lower-cost devices than iPhones.

Previously: Apple updates watchOS to fix connection issue, acqui-hires AI team for Siri (Oct. 4)