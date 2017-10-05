Petrobras speeding up plans to sell retail gas station business, CEO says

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) will accelerate plans for the listing of its retail gasoline station business, CEO Pedro Parente tells Financial Times, in what is expected to be one of Brazil’s biggest-ever privatizations.

Parente says he cannot confirm market expectations for an IPO by Q4 or that the deal would value the company at a minimum of 30B reais ($9.5B), but the strong performance of Brazil’s stock market means the company is preparing BR Distribuidora for listing “as soon as possible.”

Parente says the articles of association of BR Distribuidora have been rewritten with plans to list on Brazil’s Novo Mercado, a part of the market reserved for corporations with higher governance standards; while the government would still control a fraction over 50% of the company, at least half the board would consist of independent directors.

Analysts have welcomed plans to list BR Distribuidora but warn that investors likely would discount for the risk that future governments might try to control prices for political reasons.