Cepheid expands respiratory disease portfolio with Xpert Xpress Strep A

Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) announces that FDA has given clearance to market Xpert Xpress Strep A. The test provides rapid, accurate, and reliable molecular detection of Streptococcus pyogenes (Group A β-hemolytic Streptococcus or Strep A) DNA from patient throat specimens.

David H. Persing, M.D., Ph.D., Cepheid's Chief Medical and Technology Officer says, "The speed and accuracy of the Xpert Xpress Strep A test allows patients and their healthcare providers to expect a definitive diagnosis at the point-of-care, and to avoid the need for lengthy and cumbersome confirmatory bacterial cultures."

Xpert Xpress Strep A is the third test to join Cepheid's new Xpert Xpress family.