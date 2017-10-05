CA to allow lawsuits over fake accounts

Governor Jerry Brown yesterday signed into law a bill prohibiting banks from requiring disputes over fake accounts be sent to private arbitration, rather than go to court.

Like most financial institutions, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) requires customers to sign away their rights to sue when they sign up for personal accounts and other services.

It turns out Wells has been using those clauses to prevent customers from suing even though the accounts were fraudulently opened. That doesn't sound very sporting. CEO Tim Sloan was questioned about this during Congressional testimony this week, and he said his bank was no longer taking this position.