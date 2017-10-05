New data show earlier start of treatment with Spinraza may improve motor function in SMA patients; Biogen up 2% premarket

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of encouraging new data on spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) med SPINRAZA (nusinersen). The results were presented at the World Muscle Society Conference in France.

Data from the Phase 3 ENDEAR study showed infants with SMA who initiated treatment earlier in the disease experienced greater improvements in motor function. Specifically, infants with disease duration of no more than 12 weeks treated with SPINRAZA showed a superior rate of response compared to untreated infants (75% vs. 0%; p<0001). In infants with disease duration greater than 12 weeks, the response rate still greatly favored SPINRAZA (32% vs. 0%; p=0.0026). SPINRAZA also showed a treatment benefit in event-free survival in the short-disease-duration group (p=0.0004).