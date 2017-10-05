Trump administration ordered to enforce Obama methane restrictions

The Trump administration is ordered by a federal judge to reinstate Obama-era regulations restricting methane emissions from oil and gas drilling on federal land, ruling that the Interior Department cannot legally postpone a rule that already has taken effect.

The ruling comes at the behest of California and other states, which charged the administration is required by law to enforce the new rules which took effect Jan. 17, three days before Pres. Trump’s inauguration.

The Interior Department had hoped to delay implementation of the rules until January 2019, saying they hurt the energy industry.

