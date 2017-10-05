Hilton to add hotels in Africa

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) plans to make a bigger push into Africa.

The hotel operator is investing $50M over five years to add 100 Hilton hotels to its African business.

The first new property is scheduled to open in Nairobi by the end of the year.

"The model of converting existing hotels into Hilton branded properties has proved highly successful in a variety of markets and we expect to see great opportunities to convert hotels to Hilton brands through this initiative," says Hilton EMEA Senior VP of Development Patrick Fitzgibbon.