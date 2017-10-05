Boeing buys drone maker Aurora Flight Sciences

Boeing (NYSE:BA) agrees to acquire drone maker Aurora Flight Sciences, in a bid to expand the company’s reach in the field of electric powered aircraft; financial terms are not disclosed.

Aurora also produces composite parts for aircraft and other vehicles; Boeing is looking to produce more of its own parts as part of an insourcing strategy to cut costs and potential disruptions in its supply chain.

The proposed purchase marks Boeing’s second acquisition in less than a year involving autonomous systems, following last December's deal for Liquid Robotics, a maker of ships and undersea vehicles.