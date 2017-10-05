Inovio's Zika vaccine shows positive effect in early-stage study; shares ahead 10% premarket

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) is up 10% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive data from a Phase 1 clinical trial, ZIKA-001, assessing DNA-based Zika vaccine GLS-5700. The results were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

A three-dose vaccination regimen induced binding antibodies in 100% (n=40/40) of subjects and in 95% (n=38/40) after two doses. Neutralizing antibodies were observed on more than 95% of serum samples that were assayed on neuronal-cell targets.

A second Phase 1 being conducted in Puerto Rico is fully enrolled with 160 participants who are dengue virus-positive.

