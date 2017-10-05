Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

APVO +25% on positive analyst action.

CDNA +22% on stock offering.

CERS +16% as Rhode Island Blood Center received FDA approval.

INO +9% on positive safety and immune response results from a first-in-man, multi-center phase 1 trial of a vaccine against the Zika virus.

DEST +8% on strategic initiatives.

ANY +8% .

COLL +8% on deal with Cigna for Oxycodone equivalent.

CLSN +8% on raising $15.6M capital from exercise of warrants.

ABEO +7% .

CATB +6% .

STZ +6% on Q2 result.

CAPR +5% .