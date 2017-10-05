Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

APVO +25% on positive analyst action.
CERS +16% as Rhode Island Blood Center received FDA approval.
INO +9% on positive safety and immune response results from a first-in-man, multi-center phase 1 trial of a vaccine against the Zika virus.
DEST +8% on strategic initiatives.
ANY +8%.
COLL +8% on deal with Cigna for Oxycodone equivalent.
CLSN +8% on raising $15.6M capital from exercise of warrants.
ABEO +7%.
CATB +6%.
CAPR +5%.
ACAD +5% on launching late-stage study of Nuplazid in dementia-related psychosis.