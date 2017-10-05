NeoPhotonics -10.4% amid job cuts, downbeat early Q3 numbers

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is down 10.4% in premarket action after it announced restructuring actions that will lead to job cuts, along with preliminary Q3 financials.

Restructuring actions include a force reduction along with real estate consolidation, a writedown of some inventory, and a writedown of idle assets.

“Lacking a clear indication of increased demand in China in the third quarter, we initiated several operational changes with the goal of expediting our return to profitability," says CEO/Chairman Tim Jenks.

The company's expecting costs of the actions of $4.8M ($4.2M in asset writeoffs and $0.6M in severance), incurring about $4.6M of that in Q3. But it's looking to immediately cut quarterly expenses, and expects a $2M reduction when fully realized in Q1 2018.

Meanwhile for Q3, preliminary revenues are seen at $69M-$71M (below consensus for $73.5M) and GAAP EPS is -$0.50 to -$0.40 (well below an expected -$0.16). Non-GAAP EPS is seen at -$0.35 to -$0.27 (vs. consensus for -$0.12).