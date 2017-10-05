Las Vegas casinos dazzle with August numbers

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue jumped 15% Y/Y in August to $989.51M. The "Money Fight" between Connor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather had a lot to do with the strong month.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip rocketed 21% to $545M during the month, while downtown LV casino revenue rose 13% to $48.5M.

Total slots revenue increased 5.1% to $625M during the month off a win percentage of 7.00% (down from 6.59% in July).

Games and tables revenue increased 37% to $365M off a win percentage of 14.21%. The win at sports books soared 1651% to $34M as the fight result went in favor of the casinos.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

The strong report on August is a shot in the arm for the sector, although there will still be some underlying concerns on the impact of the Las Vegas mass shooting incident on near-term bookings.

