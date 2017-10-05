Vivendi says police searching HQ in Mediaset inquiry

Vivendi (VIVHY -1.4% ) says that police have raided its headquarters, as part of a probe into alleged market abuse around its stake purchase in Italy's Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY).

Raids were also under way on French bank Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFF), Reuters reports.

Vivendi blames the searches on Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's former prime minister, whose family is the biggest shareholder in Mediaset through the company Fininvest, which filed a criminal complaint against Vivendi.

Vivendi had become the second-largest shareholder in Mediaset late last year when it bought a 20% stake.