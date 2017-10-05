Investors scramble to assess Amazon/FedEx/UPS wildcards

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is now down only 0.42% and UPS (NYSE:UPS) is off 0.98% as some of the early fears on news of an Amazon test of delivery peel back.

Though the test is small in scale, analysts think the implications could be significant.

"Given the investments that Amazon is making in fulfillment infrastructure and transportation to support its own retail business, we view it simply a matter of time until they offer these services to third parties more broadly," notes Baird analyst Colin Sebastian.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker says it's not a stretch that Amazon one day delivers goods for seller who don't even sell on Amazon. The firm says in a rough estimate that UPS has revenue exposure to Amazon of 5% to 10% and FedEx's exposure is at 3%.

