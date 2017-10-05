Luxembourg asks Amazon to turn over tax payment (update with statement)

Luxembourg asks Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to set aside the $293M in back taxes the EU ordered the company to pay to its European home base.

Luxembourg’s Finance Ministry says Amazon should make the payment regardless of the appeal process and that the funds “will be kept in a separate account until the outcome of the procedure.”

The country could keep the money in an escrow account, which Ireland has pursued to house the Apple back taxes it’s meant to collect. But Ireland drug its feet on accepting the payment and the EU now wants to take the country to court so acting quickly seems prudent for Luxembourg.

Previously: EU steps up war on tax avoidance (Oct. 4)

Update: Amazon provides a statement to Seeking Alpha about the taxes.

“We believe that Amazon did not receive any special treatment from Luxembourg and that we paid tax in full accordance with both Luxembourg and international tax law. We will study the Commission's ruling and consider our legal options, including an appeal. Our 50,000 employees across Europe remain heads-down focused on serving our customers and the hundreds of thousands of small businesses who work with us,” says an Amazon spokesperson.