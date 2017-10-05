Snap -1% as Needham sees 10-20% downside on ad weakness

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is 1% lower as Needham cuts estimates, foreseeing 10-20% price downside in the near term.

Channel checks are showing weakness in new advertiser spending, says analyst Laura Martin, and the stock is priced for perfection.

"We lower our estimates for SNAP’s Daily Active Users by 10% to 178mm (up 3% Q/Q), our ARPU estimate by 9% to $1.25 (from $1.37), our revenue estimate to $223mm (up 74% Y/Y and 12% below previous estimates), our projected EBITDA loss to $187mm (down 72% Y/Y and 20% below our previous estimates), and our EPS estimate to a loss of $0.33 (worse than SNAP’s 3Q16 EPS Loss of $0.13 and 3% below our prior estimate)," she writes.

"SNAP continues to have trouble proving out ROI to brands because SNAP is more of a top of funnel ad platform," she continues. Needham reiterates an Underperform on the stock.