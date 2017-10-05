Nuggets on a potential SeaWorld buyout deal

Axios reasons that Merlin Entertainment is likely to limits its pursuit to Busch Gardens instead of all of SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -2.5% ).

Dan Primack reminds that Merlin has an internal policy against keeping marine mammals in captivity. A scan of Merlin's website confirms his assertion.

"Since we began back in 1979 we’ve held firm to the belief that cetaceans – marine mammals like whales and dolphins – should not be kept in captivity," reads one of Merlin's pages.

Another nugget from Axios is on the deal price: "Key number is 23. That's the per share price that China's Zhonghong Zhuoye Group paid earlier this year to buy a 21% stake in Sea World from The Blackstone Group."

Previously: Options activity on SeaWorld Entertainment picks up (Oct. 2)

Previously: Seaworld jumps 7% on report of buyer interest (Oct. 4)

Previously: SeaWorld Entertainment in the spotlight (Oct. 5)