GrubHub -4% as Citi heads to sidelines after price run

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is off 4% to its lowest point in a couple of weeks, as Citigroup downgrades shares to Neutral after a decent share-price run.

Investors may be overestimating the gain GrubHub gets from its Eat24 acquisition, analyst Mark May says, noting that synergies may take longer to attain than expected.

GrubHub has moved up 12% since its Aug. 3 announcement of a $287.5M deal to buy Eat24 from Yelp, and shares are up 38.4% YTD.

Citi has a fair value of $56 on shares; the stock is down to $51.99 today.