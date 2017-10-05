Navient plunges after subprime loan lawsuit (update)

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office files a lawsuit against student loan company Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) alleging subprime loans.

The suit says Navient loaned to students attending schools with low graduation rates and “an extremely high percentage” of the students couldn’t repay the loans.

"Navient's deceptive practices and predatory conduct harmed student borrowers and put their own profits ahead of the interests of millions of families across our country who are struggling to repay student loans," says Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Navient shares are down 11.36% .

Update: Navient responds by saying there "are no allegations" the company has broken the federal government's rules for student loan programs.