Athenex's late-stage study comparing Oraxol to Taxol to continue as planned; shares up 1%

A Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of Athenex's (ATNX +1.3% ) Oraxol capsules compared to IV Taxol (paclitaxel) in patients with metastatic breast cancer will continue as planned. The decision followed a planned interim analysis by the independent Drug Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) on 90 patients that completed treatment.

On the safety front, the incidence of painful neuropathy was "uncommon" in the Oraxol group, a prominent side-effect of Taxol that occurs in as many as 60% of patients (p28 in package insert).

A second interim analysis, based on 180 patients, will be done next year.

The co-primary endpoints are tumor response at weeks 19 - 22 and safety and tolerability up to 48 weeks.