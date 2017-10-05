Susquehanna points to peso benefit with Constellation Brands

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic issues an assessment on Constellation Brands (STZ +4% ) following the company's earnings beat.

"The big surprise with today’s print and guidance increase relates to beer gross margins, and we’d argue that was a good deal weak-peso related (which has now reversed)," he observes.

"We estimate the weaker peso helped to lower beer cost per case by 59c (total beer COGS/case dropped 57c). With peso now slated to be up ~10% yoy in the Dec cal qtr, we'd expect this gross profit benefit to reverse (once hedging benefits lapse)," he adds.

The firm rates Constellation at Neutral with an increased price target of $200.