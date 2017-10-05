Amgen to stay the course in PCSK9 inhibitor patent fight with Sanofi/Regeneron

In a statement to Seeking Alpha after the appeals court ruling in the Repatha/Praluent patent litigation, Amgen (AMGN -2% ) says, "Our ability to discover and deliver new medicines that benefit patients depends on meaningful patent protection and enforcement that enable significant investments in drug development and clinical trials. We are disappointed by the Court’s action in reversing and remanding the district court’s decision with respect to validity of our patents based on select pre-trial rulings. The Court, however, also rejected a main argument brought by defendants in seeking to overturn the injunction. We firmly believe in the validity of our patents and we look forward to reasserting our rights in court."

(REGN +1.8% )(SNY +0.3% )

