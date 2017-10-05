Boeing's Q3 plane deliveries rose 7.4% Y/Y

Boeing (BA +0.9% ) reports Q3 deliveries across its commercial and defense operations rose 7.4% Y/Y to 202, helped by higher demand for its single-aisle 737 jetliners.

BA reports deliveries of 145 of the 737s in the quarter, more than 20% from 120 a year earlier, but deliveries of 787 Dreamliners fell to 35 from 36 and deliveries of 777 planes fell to 16 from 22.

BA says it has delivered a 554 total planes YTD and expects to deliver 760-765 for the full year.