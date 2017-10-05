Probability rises for United Tech-Rockwell Collins merger, analyst says

The odds of United Technologies (UTX +0.3% ) closing its proposed acquisition of Rockwell Collins (COL -0.1% ) have increased significantly over the past few sessions, according to Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay.

The probability the market is now assigning to a deal close is 77%, up from 66% last week, because of the U.S. Senate's approval of Pres. Trump's nominee to head the Justice Department’s antitrust division, Keay says.

New Assistant AG Makan Delrahim has made comments "germane to UTX-COL and indicate a strong willingness to allow the deal despite concerns from other aerospace players," Keay writes.